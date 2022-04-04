“Babel” review of events on April 4: EU discusses gas embargo on Russia, Biden considers Putin a war criminal, and the world isolates Russia

On the night of April 4, during the "Grammy" American Music Awards, a video address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was shown. He asked the artists to "fill the silence caused by the war with music." Zelenskyyʼs address was shown before John Legend performed the song Free. The singer was joined by Ukrainian singer Mika Newton, musician Suzanne Iglidana and poet Liuba Yakymchuk.

Basketball players of the Serbian "Crveny zvezdy" ("Red Stars") refused to hold a flag in support of Ukraine before the match against the Lithuanian "Žalgiris" in the basketball Euroleague. Lithuanians booed them and mentioned Ukraine during the whole game. "Zalgiris" defeated "Red Star" with a score of 103: 98.

Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia will begin the process of complete isolation from Russia in the next 48-72 hours. It is not only about the economy, but also about road transport with Russia.

President of France Emmanuel Macron has said he is in favor of new sanctions against Russia over the atrocities in Bucha, namely the oil and coal embargo. In the coming days, France will coordinate with European partners, especially Germany.

Germany, meanwhile, continues to slow down new sanctions against Russia. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki at a press conference at the Government Office.

The EU may impose an embargo on Russian gas and oil on April 6. EU ambassadors plan to discuss a package of new sanctions against Russia. Planned restrictions include an embargo on imports of coal, oil, and gas from Russia and a ban on Russian ships using EU ports.

Austria has already stated that it will not support the gas embargo against Russia, despite the published torture in Bucha. At the same time, Italy will not block gas sanctions.

The UN Security Council did not mee t today, April 4, at the request of Russia, which demanded to discuss the alleged "provocation" in Bucha. The Security Council will hold a scheduled discussion on Ukraine on Tuesday, April 5. Russiaʼs Foreign Ministry has said it will repeat its request.

The developer of the online game World of Tanks is leaving the markets of Russia and Belarus, as well as closing its Minsk office. Wargaming is transferring its gaming business in Russia and Belarus to the local management of Lesta Studio, which is no longer affiliated with the company.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine responded to the statements of the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban, who after the victory of his party in the parliamentary elections in the country called the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky one of his "opponents". The Foreign Ministry noted that they respect the will of the Hungarian people, but Orban has no reason to say that on the way to victory he had to fight with the President of Ukraine.

US President Joseph Biden has called for Putin to be held accountable for war crimes committed by the Russian military in Kyiv oblast. The White House will also seek additional sanctions against Russia.