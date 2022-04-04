Minister Iryna Vereshchuk told about the route of humanitarian corridors on April 4

Today, April 4, Ukraine agreed on humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of people in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Lugansk Oblasts.

It is possible to travel from Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia by private transport. 15 buses have already left for Mariupol to evacuate people.

In addition, the delegation of the Red Cross plans to continue moving along with seven buses to Mariupol from the village of Mangush, Mariupol region.

They will also continue the evacuation from the Luhansk Oblast, namely from Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk, Rubizhne, Popasna, and Nyzhnie.

Iryna Vereshchuk noted that the occupiers in Luhansk Oblast are constantly shelling humanitarian columns.