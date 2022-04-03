April 3 events in “Babel” review: bodies of tortured civilians were found in Bucha and other cities of Kyiv oblast, it shocked the world

On the night of April 3, the first photos and videos from Bucha, Hostomel, Dmytrivka, and other towns and villages in Kyiv oblast liberated by the Ukrainian army appeared. The Russians left behind many mines and civilian corpses. Some bodies show signs of torture, civilians were shot, partially buried and burned. The scale of the looting is also impressive — the occupiers sought to take with them even childrenʼs things, linen, and personal hygiene products. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has been called for an independent investigation into Russian crimes in the suburbs of Kyiv. British Foreign Secretary Liz Trass called the atrocities of the Russians disgusting and said her country was working with others to gather evidence for the International Criminal Court. Russiaʼs Defense Ministry is, as expected, cynically denying the crimes of its military.

Investigative journalists from the Bellingcat and Conflict Intelligence Team have begun investigating war crimes in Bucha and are asking anyone with any information to report it. They are especially interested in tactical signs on equipment and buttonholes, chevrons, and stripes with the names of servicemen. All information can be sent to [email protected] or to @levievʼs telegrams.

Human Rights Watch has published a report on Russian war crimes in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. It contains testimonies of women who were raped by Russians, facts of torture, and executions of civilians. The report also contains information on the killings of children.

Russian occupants killed Lithuanian documentary filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravičius, who is the author of the documentary Mariupolis, while he was trying to leave Mariupol.

Most of the residents of the animal shelter in Borodyanka in Kyiv oblastdied during the Russian occupation of the village. Out of 485 animals, only 150 survived, they are in serious condition because they lived without food and water for many days.

Latvia and Estonia have completely given up on Russian gas, following Lithuania, which did so yesterday. The Baltic states were the first in the European Union to make such decisions. The shortage of gas will be covered by the supply of liquefied natural gas.

For the second day in a row, the occupants have not allowed evacuation buses with residents of Mariupol to travel from Berdyansk to Zaporizhzhia. The reason — the Russians do not want to let men. And women do not agree to go without men. Given how many civilian men the occupiers killed in Kyiv oblast, they cannot stay in the occupied territories.

Anonymous hackers have leaked data on 120,000 Russian servicemen fighting against Ukraine. Among them are probably war criminals.

Since the beginning of the war, 23,000 kilometers of roads have beendestroyed in Ukraine, which is more than 13% of the total length. In addition, 273 bridges and overpasses were destroyed. The amount of losses is UAH 874 billion.