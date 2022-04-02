Ombudsman Denisova tells about the situation in the occupied Kherson and Kherson Oblast as of today

Kherson Oblast in temporary occupation suffers from Russian invaders.

Commissioner for Human Rights Lyudmila Denisova reports on the situation in the oblast.

Explosions and shelling have been heard in Kherson Oblast, especially in Beryslav and Kherson districts over the past 24 hours. There are victims, destroyed and destroyed infrastructure, Denisova said.

Russian troops did not let the evacuation convoy that took women and children out of the village of Velyka Oleksandrivka.

"In the oblast, the occupiers are trying to create so-called occupation civil or civilian administrations. Yesterday it happened in Kakhovka, the armed Russian soldiers entered the premises of the Kakhovka City Council and introduced a new Gauleiter — a former deputy of the oblast council. The occupiers are detaining, interrogating, and trying to persuade the heads of local governments throughout Kherson Oblast to cooperate."

Also, according to her, the mayor of Tavriysk Mykola Rizak was delayed yesterday. The invaders detained him for refusing to distribute humanitarian aid and organizing pro-Ukrainian rallies in the city of Tavriysk. In addition, others who disagreed with the occupation have disappeared in the Kherson region: activists, politicians, and journalists who have opposed Russian aggression since the first days of the war.

Two priests were recently summoned for questioning. Any attempts to go to peaceful rallies are severely suppressed by the occupiers — people were thrown stun grenades and taken away in an unknown direction.