HACC upheld the sentence of former MP Lyudmila Marchenko to two years in prison. She was taken into custody in the courtroom

Former MP from the "Servant of the People" party Lyudmila Marchenko was taken into custody in the courtroom — the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) upheld her sentence of two years in prison. She is accused of illegally assisting people in traveling abroad.

This is reported by Suspilne.

The court changed the sentence of her assistant Anastasia Kolesnik to a fine of UAH 93 500. In particular, Kolesnik asked to impose a sentence without imprisonment, since she is raising two minor children and is pregnant. Marchenko did not admit her guilt in the courtroom, asking to cancel the sentence and acquit her.

The former MP can appeal the courtʼs decision to the Supreme Court within three months.

In March, HACC sentenced Lyudmila Marchenko and her assistant Anastasia Kolesnik to two years in prison. Marchenko was also banned from holding public office for three years.

According to NABU , the deputy, together with her assistant, promised to help a conscript to go abroad for money. As the investigation notes, the former MP and her assistant offered "clients" to obtain a permit to travel abroad through the "Shlyakh" system. They valued their services at $5 300.

, the deputy, together with her assistant, promised to help a conscript to go abroad for money. As the investigation notes, the former MP and her assistant offered "clients" to obtain a permit to travel abroad through the "Shlyakh" system. They valued their services at $5 300. During the search, part of the bribe — $2 800 — was found in their possession. Marchenko was expelled from the "Servant of the People" party on July 12, 2023.

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