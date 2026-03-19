HACC has convicted the MP Marchenko and her assistant Kolesnyk for illegally issuing permits to cross the border. What is the verdict

The High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (HACC) sentenced the MP from the “Servant of the People” party Lyudmila Marchenko and her assistant Anastasia Kolesnyk to two years in prison for illegally assisting people in traveling abroad.

This became known from the broadcast of HACC.

Kolesnyk received two years in prison and a three-year ban on work related to exit documents. Marchenko was also sentenced to two years in prison and a three-year ban on holding public office.

The investigation established that in 2023, the deputy and her assistant received $5 300 for promising to help a man leave Ukraine and enter his data into the “Shlyakh” exit system, and received permits from the Regional Military Administration.

The day before, they had already received $6 000 from another man of draft age. During the transfer of funds on July 7, 2023, Kolesnyk threw the money over the fence, but NABU and SAPO filmed it. On July 11, both women were informed of the suspicions.

After the publication of evidence of the offense, Lyudmila Marchenko was expelled from the “Servant of the People” party on July 12, 2023.

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