The Ukrainian Navy hit with “Neptunes” at the drone production, warehouse and service center in Rostov-on-Don

On the night of November 13, the Ukrainian Navy used “Neptune” missiles to attack three facilities in Rostov-on-Don (Russia). They are related to the production, storage, and repair of drones.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The production of tactical-level strike drones by the Russian company Ionos and the drone warehouse of the same company were hit. Some of the UAVs in the warehouse burned down.

Ukrainian military also attacked the service center of the “Aero-Hit” company, which repairs and maintains drones for the Russian army. “Aero-Hit” produces “Veles” attack and reconnaissance FPV drones.

"A blow to production, warehouse and service is a blow to the entire chain at once. Some drones will not be manufactured, some will burn in the warehouse, and damaged drones will not return to the front for a long time. Fewer Russian drones mean fewer attacks on our soldiers and civilians," the General Staff noted.