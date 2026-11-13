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The Volgograd Refinery was attacked at night. 4 installations were damaged

Author:
Anastasiia Zaikova
Date:

The Volgograd Oil Refinery in Russia was attacked at night, damaging 4 primary oil processing units.

Monitoring channels write about this.

OSINT analysts write that in addition to the main primary oil refining facilities, the companyʼs secondary processing facilities and tank farm were attacked.

The plantʼs design capacity is approximately 14-15 million tons of oil per year. It produces gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, and aviation kerosene, as well as supplies the Russian army.

At the same time, a warehouse caught fire in the Rostov region as a result of an attack, and Moscow airports were suspended due to the threat of drones.

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