Axios: The “Starshield” restrictions in Ukraine have been recorded for over three days. The “SpaceX” denies everything

The Ukrainian military has been recording speed limits on “Starshield” — the military version of “Starlink” satellite communications — for 3 days in a row. Although, Elon Muskʼs “SpaceX” company claims that there have been no changes to the systemʼs operation.
Axios wrote about this on November 12, citing a Ukrainian official.
According to the publicationʼs interlocutor, the problems began 3 days ago and gradually worsened.
"On the first day, the restrictions were 10%, on the second day — 50%, and today — 100% of missions are failing due to restrictions," says a Ukrainian official.
However, “SpaceX” denied the speed limit in a comment to Axios.
"Thatʼs not true. There has been no change," they replied.
Ukraineʼs Chargé dʼAffaires ai to the United States Denys Syenik reported that “Starshield” turns off when drones fly at speeds above 100 mph (161 kmph). Ukraine has not yet received an explanation about the situation from either “SpaceX” or the Pentagon.
- On November 12, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Ukrainian military was recording significant disruptions in the operation of “Starshield" along the entire front line and in temporarily occupied territories. This made it difficult to shoot down Russian jet drones. According to the president, these were not random errors, but a systemic limitation. Ukraine has asked the American side for an explanation.
- This is the second time in the last 30 days that Ukraine has restricted the operation of Starshield. On the night of October 14, “SpaceX” did this for the first time without warning. The previous speed was fully restored only 10 days later. The “SpaceX” CEO Elon Musk explained the restrictions by the fact that Ukraine allegedly violated the terms of use of the system. Ukrainian officials deny this.
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