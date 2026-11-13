The Ukrainian military has been recording speed limits on “Starshield” — the military version of “Starlink” satellite communications — for 3 days in a row. Although, Elon Muskʼs “SpaceX” company claims that there have been no changes to the systemʼs operation.

Axios wrote about this on November 12, citing a Ukrainian official.

According to the publicationʼs interlocutor, the problems began 3 days ago and gradually worsened.

"On the first day, the restrictions were 10%, on the second day — 50%, and today — 100% of missions are failing due to restrictions," says a Ukrainian official.

However, “SpaceX” denied the speed limit in a comment to Axios.

"Thatʼs not true. There has been no change," they replied.

Ukraineʼs Chargé dʼAffaires ai to the United States Denys Syenik reported that “Starshield” turns off when drones fly at speeds above 100 mph (161 kmph). Ukraine has not yet received an explanation about the situation from either “SpaceX” or the Pentagon.