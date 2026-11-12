The UK imposes sanctions on ten of Russiaʼs largest oil producers

The UK has reported sanctions against the Russian energy sector. Britain has become the first country to impose sanctions on all ten major Russian oil producers.

This was reported on the British government website.

The sanctions, in particular, concern shadow fleet vessels involved in the transportation of Russian oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG), large coal companies, as well as Vostok Oil LLC, a major Arctic oil and gas project of Rosneft.

Britain also imposed sanctions against Slavneft.

The British government said the sanctions cover almost the entire Russian oil and gas sector, from producers and trading networks to suppliers and ships. This is intended to deprive Russia of some of the revenues it uses to finance its war against Ukraine.

On October 8, Britain reported new sanctions against 38 Russian oil companies, tankers and military suppliers that sell components for missiles and drones. Separately, sanctions were imposed on three crypto exchanges and two payment platforms that Russia could use to circumvent financial restrictions.

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