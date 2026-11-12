Explosion on the outskirts of St. Petersburg kills Russian colonel. Probably Dmitry Lobodin

An explosion on the outskirts of St. Petersburg has killed a Russian colonel. Presumably, this is Dmitry Lobodin, the chief navigator of the 6th Air Force and Air Defense Army. It is previously known that his relative was also injured in the explosion.

This was reported by the Russian media "Agency" and monitoring channels.

According to open registers, the house where Lobodin is registered is located 400 meters from the explosion site. The moment of the explosion was recorded by a surveillance camera. After the incident, traffic on Kolpinskoye Highway was blocked.

The explosion occurred at approximately 07:00 local time (06:00 Kyiv time) on Kolpinskoye Highway in the Shushary area. OSINT analysts say that an explosive device was attached to the bottom of the car and was remotely detonated as the colonel was leaving the yard.

At the end of August, another Russian army officer Sergei Sechkov was killed in the same area.

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