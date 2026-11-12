SBU and the National Police detained 13 participants in clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Police detained 13 participants in the clashes that occurred on November 2 in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka in the Kyiv region.

This is reported by SBU.

Among those detained is an 18-year-old native of the Zaporizhzhia region, who lived in the temporarily occupied territory for four and a half years and moved to Kyiv region a few months ago. According to the investigation, he hit a patrol police car and a National Guard bus with a sledgehammer.

Two more detainees, a 22-year-old local resident and a 21-year-old construction worker from the Rivne region, blocked traffic, damaged a National Guard bus, and called for damage to special vehicles.

Law enforcement officers also established that one of the organizers of the clashes was posing as an employee of a private clinic and inciting people to a confrontation near the temporary deployment of the National Guard. At the same time, she did not have a medical education, and the Ministry of Health did not issue her a medical certificate.

The seven detainees were informed of suspicion of obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations, as well as of disseminating information about their location. They were given a preventive measure of detention.

6 more suspects were charged with hooliganism and resisting law enforcement officers. In total, 14 additional searches were conducted as part of the investigation. Under these articles, the detainees face up to eight years in prison.

What happened in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka

On the afternoon of November 2, clashes broke out near a private house in the village of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka. Prior to this, statements were spread on social networks that people were allegedly being illegally detained and tortured inside.

The National Guard later explained that the building was a temporary deployment point for the 14th Assault Regiment of the National Guard, which is part of the 1st Corps "Azov". It housed mobilized soldiers who were being prepared for deployment to training centers, as well as soldiers who had voluntarily left the unit and were waiting for further deployment.

In the evening, the situation escalated again: shots rang out near the house, people threw stones at windows, lit smoke bombs and firecrackers, and tried to overturn the bus. The National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko and the Presidentʼs Office head Kyrylo Budanov were at the scene.

The next day, law enforcement officers opened three criminal cases in connection with the clashes. In total, 130 possible participants were identified. Six of them have already been sent to custody — four without the right to bail.

Among them is Valentyna Moloda, who was the first to arrive at the scene of the events and introduced herself as the owner of the private clinic "Med-Prestige". However, as it turned out later, this clinic ceased operations in 2023.

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