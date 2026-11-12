Axios: The US to ask Russia to prepare new security agreement with Europe

The United States will ask Russia to prepare proposals for a new security agreement with Europe. It should take into account not only Moscowʼs demands, but also Russian steps to reduce tensions and guarantees that it will not attack European countries.

Axios reports this, citing sources familiar with the negotiations.

The US President Donald Trumpʼs special envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are expected to convey this request to Russian leader Vladimir Putin during a meeting in Moscow on Thursday, November 12. They also want Putin to allow European representatives to join the next round of peace talks on Ukraine.

The issue of a new European security architecture became one of the main topics of the negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations, mediated by the United States, in Abu Dhabi, which took place on November 10 and 11.

Russian officials have said that Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine because then-US President Joe Biden did not respond to his 2021 letter outlining Russian security demands.

In response, Kushner and Witkoff suggested that Moscow prepare new proposals that would contain not only its demands, but also specific steps to reduce tensions and reassure European countries.

Putinʼs adviser Vladimir Medinsky said after the talks that Russia was interested in a broader security agreement with Europe as part of the end-of-war agreements. At the same time, he criticized European leaders and said he did not understand what they could talk about.

According to Axios, the administration of US President Donald Trump wants to simultaneously negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine and a new security system in Europe. However, they plan to implement the security agreement only after the war is over.

The publicationʼs sources note that the US will not conclude such an agreement with Russia without the consent of Ukraine and European countries. Washington will also not allow Moscow to have a veto on decisions regarding European security.

On November 11, two-day talks between delegations from Ukraine, the United States, and Russia concluded in Abu Dhabi, the first such round of talks since February. The November 10 round of trilateral talks lasted about four hours, while the November 11 round of talks was much shorter, lasting about two hours.

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