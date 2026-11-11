Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and 163 drones at night. Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions were under attack

The Russian army attacked Ukraine on the night of November 11 with a Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missile and 163 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, “Banderol” attack drones and “Parody”-type simulator drones. The air defense neutralized 14 “Banderols” and 130 drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian airstrikes hit 17 locations, and debris fell in seven more locations.

In particular, six people were injured in Kharkiv by drone strikes. The Russians also hit the city with missiles twice. There are casualties. The attack damaged houses, cars and garages.

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Six people were injured in Zaporizhzhia. The strikes caused fires — houses and a store burned.

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The Russians struck the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times with UAVs and artillery.

In Kryvyi Rih, part of the city was without electricity, nine workers were evacuated from a mine. Residential buildings, schools and kindergartens were damaged.

In Pavlohrad, infrastructure was destroyed, Nikopol and Kamyanske areas were under fire.

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