Media: “Nvidia” CEOʼs connection to alleged Chinese spy could have helped Beijing obtain 240 000 American chips

“Nvidia” CEO Jensen Huangʼs affair with Alice Huang, who is suspected of spying for China, could have helped Chinese companies obtain at least $7.5 billion worth of Nvidia chips.

This is reported by The Information.

According to reporters, Huang, along with her husband and sister, created a network of companies in China and Singapore to obtain “Nvidia” chips. At the center of this network was the Chinese company “Shanghai Century Litong”, founded in June 2023. Within four months, it had obtained the status of a preferred Nvidia cloud partner, which gave it priority access to the companyʼs chips.

When shipments of chips affected by US export restrictions stopped, Alice Huang used her connections with “Nvidia” and its distributors to secure continued shipments. About 240 000 H100, H200, and A100 chips made it to China. Some of the chips were used by “Alibaba”, “Tencent”, and smaller Chinese AI labs.

Alice Huang also held a senior position at “Megaspeed” — a Singapore-based company linked to “Shanghai Century Litong”, which US authorities have been investigating for allegedly shipping Nvidia chips from Southeast Asian countries to China.

According to The Information, Alice Huang used her relationship with Jensen Huang to bolster her reputation while concealing her role in the scheme and avoiding a documentary trail.

In late October, The New York Times reported that American intelligence agencies suspect Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang of passing information to China. The publication claimed that the woman has close ties to “Nvidia” CEO Jensen Huang and works for Singapore-based “Megaspeed”, which bought $4.8 billion worth of “Nvidia” chips over two years. After that, the “Nvidia” board of directors launched an independent investigation into possible espionage. Jensen Huang agreed to cooperate.

“Nvidia” is one of the worldʼs largest makers of artificial intelligence chips. Its technology is used to power supercomputers, data centers, and AI training. The company plays an important role in the technological confrontation between the United States and China, as Washington restricts the supply of advanced American chips to China.

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