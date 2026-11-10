The Defense Forces of Ukraine strike aircraft repair plant in Russia where A-50 aircraft are maintained

On the night of November 10, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked the 123rd aircraft repair plant in the city of Staraya Rusa (Novgorod region, Russia). Military aircraft are repaired there, including the A-50, the so-called flying radars.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Explosions were heard at the plant, followed by a fire. The extent of the damage is being determined.

The 123rd Aircraft Repair Plant maintains military transport aircraft, which Russia uses to transport troops and cargo. It also repairs and modernizes A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft.

The enterprise has its own runway, so heavy aircraft can land directly on its territory.

The A-50s serve as airborne radar, detecting and tracking aircraft and cruise missiles at distances of hundreds of kilometers, and helping to coordinate the actions of Russian aviation. According to the General Staff, one such aircraft costs about $350 million, and only a few of them remain in service in Russia.

This is not the first Ukrainian attack on the plant. In March 2026, the Defense Forces damaged an A-50 aircraft there that was undergoing maintenance and likely awaiting modernization.

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