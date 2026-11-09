Russians attacked Ukraine during the day. There are deaths in Odesa, Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia regions

The Russians attacked Ukraine during the day. There are deaths in the Odesa, Kyiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions, as well as injuries.

Babel has collected everything that is known at this time about the Russian shelling.

In the Odesa region, 3 people were killed and at least 3 were injured as a result of a Russian attack. A food storage building was damaged and a fire broke out, the State Emergency Service reported.

In the Odesa area, a two-story residential building and a garage on the territory of a cooperative caught fire as a result of a hit. Firefighters rescued two people while extinguishing the fire.

In the Kyiv region, Russians massively attacked a residential area in the city of Vyshhorod — one woman died, 3 more people were injured. A fire broke out in a two-story private house.

Also, as a result of a UAV hit, part of a residential high-rise building was destroyed. Firefighters extinguished the fire, the State Emergency Service said.

IAEA also reported the death of two employees of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP and TPP as a result of drone attacks.

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