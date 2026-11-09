He tried to overturn a National Guard bus. The court sent the 6th person involved in the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka into custody

The court has chosen a preventive measure for the 6th suspect in the case of clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, a 22-year-old man.

This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

The investigation established that during the events of November 2 in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, a man called on those present to overturn a National Guard service bus carrying servicemen. He, together with other individuals, shook the bus and kicked it.

"Blocking entrances and exits from the unitʼs territory limited the movement of official transport and made it difficult for servicemen to carry out their tasks," the prosecutorʼs office said.

The man was charged with obstructing the lawful activities of a military formation during a special period. Today, he was remanded in custody with the option to post a UAH 66 000 bail.

What happened in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka

On the afternoon of November 2, clashes broke out near a private house in the village of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka. Prior to this, statements were spread on social networks that people were allegedly being illegally detained and tortured inside.

The National Guard later explained that the building was a temporary deployment point for the 14th Assault Regiment of the National Guard, which is part of the 1st Corps "Azov". It housed mobilized soldiers who were being prepared for deployment to training centers, as well as soldiers who had voluntarily left the unit and were waiting for further deployment.

In the evening, the situation escalated again: shots rang out near the house, people threw stones at windows, lit smoke bombs and firecrackers, and tried to overturn the bus. The National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko and the Presidentʼs Office head Kyrylo Budanov were at the scene.

The next day, law enforcement officers opened three criminal cases regarding the clashes. In total, 130 possible participants were identified. 6 of them have already been sent to custody — four without the right to bail. Among them is Valentyna Moloda, who was the first to arrive at the scene of the events and introduced herself as the owner of the private clinic "Med-Prestige". However, as it turned out later, this clinic ceased operations in 2023.

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