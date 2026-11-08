Russians have once again attacked Ukraine. There are reports of casualties in Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi and Poltava regions

The Russians have once again attacked Ukraine. There are reports of casualties in Kharkiv and Khmelnytskyi, as well as a death in Odesa.

Babel has collected everything that is known about the consequences of the Russian attacks so far.

In the Poltava region, four people were injured as a result of Russian strikes, and there was destruction and fires at several locations, including on the territory of private enterprises, the State Emergency Service reported.

In Khmelnytskyi, one person was injured by a Russian strike, residential buildings were damaged, and windows were broken in high-rise buildings.

Sappers from the State Emergency Service inspected the surrounding area for explosives, the department reported.

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In Odesa, one person was killed during a second attack on a food warehouse and an administrative building in the city. A large-scale fire broke out, said the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper.

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A drone strike was recorded in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. According to medical sources, one person was injured, said the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

On the night of November 8, Russia attacked Ukraine with three Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles from the Sea of Azov and 164 strike UAVs.

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