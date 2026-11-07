News

Shooting in Krakow: no Ukrainians among the victims

Author:
Olha Bereziuk
Date:

There are no Ukrainians among the victims of the shooting in the central square in Krakow (Poland).

This was reported to journalists by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the attack has risen to six. Four women and two men were among the dead. Another 15 people were injured, including two police officers, one of whom is in very serious condition.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.