FT: Ukraine attacks will cause Russia to start exporting metal through Arctic port for first time in 30 years

Russia has begun shipping pig iron through the Arctic port of Murmansk for the first time since 1996. Attacks on ships in the Black Sea have forced Russian exporters to seek alternative routes, although they are much longer and more expensive.

The Financial Times writes about this.

On October 14, the port of Murmansk reported that more than 180 railcars with 65 000 tons of metal had been delivered from the Urals for a trial shipment. The FT notes that the cargo will most likely be sent to Turkey, as the EU has banned imports of Russian pig iron since January 1, 2026. If the trial shipment is successful, exports via this route could become regular.

Shipping via Murmansk takes about 10 days longer than across the Black Sea and costs significantly more. Some Russian producers are now paying $100 more for each ton of metal to get it to buyers.

Russia previously exported pig iron from the port in Novorossiysk, but the last such shipment took place on July 31, 2026.

The reason for the change in routes is attacks on ships in the Black Sea, which have intensified over the summer. According to maritime security company Ambrey, almost 700 attacks have been recorded there since the beginning of the year.