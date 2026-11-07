Ukrainian “Neptunes” hit missile electronics factory in Oryol, Russia. Fire continues

On the night of November 7, the Ukrainian military attacked the “Proton-Electrotex” plant in Oryol (Russia) with “Neptune” missiles.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

After the impact, a massive fire broke out at the facility. The extent of the damage is being determined.

“Proton-Electrotex” produces electronic components for Russian cruise and ballistic missiles, including “Iskander-M”. The General Staff emphasizes that a strike on this enterprise could complicate the production of missiles with which Russia attacks Ukraine.

Also under attack that night were a large oil refinery in Samara and a warehouse near the “Almaz” defense plant in Rostov-on-Don.

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