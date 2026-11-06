Meta, Google, and TikTok challenge California law restricting childrenʼs access to social media features

Meta, Google and TikTok have sued California over a law that restricts childrenʼs access to social media features, arguing that it violates the constitutional right to free speech.

This is reported by the American media outlet Deadline.

The tech companies have filed separate lawsuits against California Attorney General Rob Bonta. Google and Meta have filed in federal court in the Northern District of the state, while TikTok has filed in the Central District.

The lawsuits concern AB 1709, which California Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law in September 2026. It is scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2027.

The law would prohibit platforms from providing users under 16 with features that could be addictive, including auto-playing videos and personalized recommendation feeds. Companies would also be required to verify usersʼ ages.

If the platform fails to restrict minorsʼ access to such features, it will be required to delete their accounts. Violating the law will result in fines of up to $50 000 for each underage user.

The companies argue that the law infringes on their right to determine what content to show to users. In their lawsuits, they cite the First Amendment to the US Constitution, which guarantees freedom of speech, as well as Section 230 of the federal law, which protects online platforms from liability for usersʼ content.

Meta said state authorities have no right to interfere with how the company selects and displays posts. TikTok called the law an unconstitutional restriction on freedom of expression.

Google says itʼs up to parents to decide what content is appropriate for children, and the company also believes that overly broad legal restrictions could weaken existing tools to protect minors.

Social media restrictions for children

In December 2025, Australia became the first country to ban social media for children under the age of 16. The countryʼs authorities explained their decision by saying that social media can harm children — for example, affecting their physical and mental health.

Spain also wants to ban social media for children under 16. And Ireland has launched a test phase of a digital wallet with an age verification function, which should limit teenagersʼ access to social media. Greece has said it will ban access to social media for children under 15 from 2027.

In September, the European Commission presented the EU KIDS Act, a draft law on childrenʼs online safety. It stipulates that children under the age of 13 will not be able to use social networks.

On October 22, the document was submitted to the relevant committee of the European Parliament for consideration. Now the committee must decide on its position, after which the draft will be considered within the framework of the EU legislative procedure.

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