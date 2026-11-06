Court bans Trump from building triumphal arch at entrance to Washington

A US federal court has temporarily blocked President Donald Trumpʼs administration from starting construction on the Arc de Triomphe at the entrance to Washington, D.C. The court ruled that the administration skipped the necessary approval procedures for the project.

This is reported by The Washington Times.

The decision was made by federal judge Tanya Chutkan. She noted that the administration rushed to approve the project and likely violated the law on memorial structures.

“The temporary injunction prohibits the defendants from commencing construction or site preparation at Memorial Circle,” her 33-page opinion states.

The state of Virginia and the District of Columbia filed lawsuits against the project. A group of veterans also filed a separate lawsuit.

Trump planned to build an arch about 250 feet tall at the foot of the Memorial Bridge, which connects downtown Washington to Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

In April, a federal judge in the United States blocked further construction of President Donald Trumpʼs planned White House ballroom, ruling that Trump had not obtained the necessary congressional authorization for the $400 million project.

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