She overturned a National Guard bus and called on others. The court sent the 4th person involved in the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka into custody

The court has chosen a preventive measure for the fourth suspect in the case of clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka — this is 22-year-old resident of the Kyiv region Valeria Ladyka.

This is reported by Suspilne from the courtroom.

Ladyka is accused of obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations, and she was sentenced to 59 days in custody with the possibility of posting UAH 66 000 bail.

According to the investigation, during the events of November 2, a woman called on the crowd to overturn a National Guard bus carrying military personnel, and pushed it herself.

Ladykaʼs lawyer says that she spontaneously came to the house in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka after learning about the alleged illegal detention of military personnel from social media.

Ladyka stated that she did not go there with the intention of harming anyone and did not know that the building was a military facility.

"We arrived and got into that crowd. Everyone was shouting something there, maybe I shouted something too. Maybe I was just a little louder. I held that bus for 20 seconds, then left and didnʼt go into anything else. We didnʼt know that there was a military facility there, just a house. If I had known whatʼs going on now, I would never have gone there. I really regret it," Valeria Ladyka said in court.