KCSA reported searches at “Kyivteploenergo” and the risk of disruption of the heating season. The Prosecutorʼs Office denies (UPD)

On November 6, the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) stated that law enforcement officers came to the “Kyivteploenergo” office to search and seize documents about the Kyiv Energy “Sustainability Plan” projects.

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, law enforcement officers came to the companyʼs offices and the houses of several of its employees. They allegedly seized documents about backup power and the construction of cogeneration plants in Desnyansky, Holosiivsky, and other districts of the capital.

“Kyivteploenergo” emphasized that the project work had not yet been paid for, because the money would be transferred after its completion. The acts had not been signed.

The company suggests that the searches may be political pressure, and warns that the seizure of documents could slow down energy projects ahead of winter.

UPD at 2:30 PM: The Prosecutorʼs Office denied the Kyiv City State Administrationʼs statement about searches of the “Kyivteploenergo” premises and the seizure of documents necessary for the implementation of the Kyiv “Sustainability Plan”.

They assured that the investigative actions were carried out only at the homes of two employees of the enterprise and employees of contracting organizations. They were conducted in a case of possible embezzlement of budget funds due to inflated prices for construction materials.

The investigation is checking contracts concluded in 2024 and March 2026. For some of the work, the acts have already been signed and paid for. Law enforcement officers are also checking whether budget money was withdrawn to the accounts of controlled individual entrepreneurs.

The prosecutorʼs office emphasized that no documents were seized during the searches, and the investigative actions will not affect the start of the heating season in Kyiv.