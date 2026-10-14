Klitschko told how many times the Russians attacked the TPPs in Kyiv this year and how the city is preparing for winter

In 2026, Russia attacked the TPP-5 (in Vydubychi) and TPP-6 (in Troyeshchyna) thermal power plants 50 times with drones and missiles.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said this during a speech at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada.

He also provided data from previous years for comparison: in 2022, 12 missiles and UAVs flew to the TPP-5 and TPP-6 facilities, in 2023 — 7, in 2024 — 0, in 2025 — 19.

He also emphasized that Kyiv continues to prepare for the heating season. According to Klitschko, priority energy sustainability measures have been completed, but their implementation has been slowed down by the blocking of funds and the situation surrounding the Sustainability Plans.

The mayor of the capital also described how the city reacted to Russian attacks on the energy sector:

for heat and water supply, 700 generators of various capacities, 70 mobile boiler rooms, 3 diesel power plants, and a reserve water intake were prepared;

“Kyivvodokanal” has been allocated 103 generators. The enterprise is also to receive large generator systems, which are manufactured for it abroad;

over 6 000 generators, inverters and batteries were purchased for the housing stock;

all educational institutions have generators of various capacities, 285 of which are high-capacity;

There are 480 generators in the capitalʼs hospitals, 11 have their own boiler rooms, and by the end of the year there will be 21.

Klitschko rejects all accusations that the city has failed to prepare for winter: "Kyiv is working, repairing, ensuring the functioning of the city in conditions of a shortage of workers at utility companies, a stoppage of payments, in conditions when the enemy is destroying our city every day and every night. At the same time, we hear that everything is not prepared in Kyiv."

Klitschko also denied that other cities were better prepared than Kyiv.

"All communities are shocked. All cities are raking up the problems that the government created — by freezing payments — and they are trying to destroy local government in Ukraine, not only in Kyiv. In particular, by removing community heads on absurd charges, intimidating them with criminal cases," he said.