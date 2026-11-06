Trump forbade future presidents (“stupid people”) from changing the interior of the Oval Office

The US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that — he said — will prevent future presidents from changing the interior of the Oval Office and the Cabinet Room in the White House.

This is reported by The Guardian.

“I will sign a document that will make them national monuments for centuries,” the president declared.

According to him, he wants no "stupid people" in the future to be able to rebuild these premises, tear down walls, or even replace the windows with others.

"If anyone ever decides to come here and start tearing down walls, call me, wherever I am. I will come back and make sure that never happens," Trump said.

Since Donald Trump returned to the White House, he has embarked on a major renovation project, including ordering the demolition of the East Wing to make way for a $600 million ballroom and the installation of a permanent granite helipad.

The president explains the renovations by saying that the White House has been in poor condition for years. He says he paid for the restoration of damaged windows, stonework, and columns.

At the same time, the lavish interior of the Oval Office has already drawn criticism. Former US President Barack Obama recently joked that the White House now looks as if Saddam Hussein had opened a Cheesecake Factory restaurant there — due to the abundance of gold decorations.

As he signed the executive order, which the president plans to submit to Congress for approval, a red cap with the word “Veto” was on Trump’s desk, a reminder of his threat to block bills from Democrats, who gained control of both houses of Congress in the November 3 election.

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