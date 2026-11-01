Trump says he will become “Mr. Veto” if Democrats win majority in US midterm elections

The US President Donald Trump has said he could become "Mr. Veto" if Democrats win a majority in the midterm elections to Congress.

Bloomberg writes about this.

"They will send proposals, and I will veto... Eventually, after a month or two, when all the proposals are rejected, they will come and make a deal," the US president explained.

As Bloomberg writes, this is a rare admission from Trump that his party could lose in the midterm elections.

According to the latest polls, Democrats have a good chance of winning the three seats in the House of Representatives they need to take control of it. At the same time, they also have a chance of taking control of the Senate: in seven states, polls show a narrow margin between the candidates.

In his statements, Trump continues to insist that the United States has the “best economy in history,” and poll results do not reflect the real support of the Republican Party among voters.

The BBC reports that on November 3, Americans will elect members of Congress, which consists of two chambers — the House of Representatives and the Senate. Elections are held every two years. They are called midterm elections if they fall in the middle of a four-year presidential term.

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