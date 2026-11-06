Ukraine did not receive $16 billion in American aid, as provided for by previous agreements and decisions.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with TSN, published on November 5.

"We need to raise the issue that from past agreements and past decisions, $16 billion was stopped, and $16 billion was not given. Be that as it may, we are grateful for everything that was given, but at least Ukraine must fight for this money," he said.

Zelensky’s words are partly confirmed by reports from the Pentagon’s inspector general, which oversees aid to Ukraine. The May report stated that of the $33.51 billion allocated to the USAI program, as of March, Ukraine had received $19.21 billion in weapons and equipment — 57% of the total funds.

The next report, published in August, shows that the figure has hardly changed — 57.3% of the total. That is, according to the Pentagon report, Ukraine received $14.3 billion less in August.

In addition, another billion dollars in aid was delayed, not having time to hold tenders by the deadline.

At the same time, according to Pentagon rules, an overdue bill or appropriation does not mean that the money is automatically burned. It can no longer be used for new contracts, but it can be used to pay for previously concluded contracts or increase funding for already agreed purchases.

On November 5, Reuters wrote that the Democratic Party, which has gained control of both houses of the US Congress, may achieve the allocation of new military and financial assistance to Ukraine.

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