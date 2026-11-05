Reuters: The US Congress Democrats may restore aid to Ukraine, even despite Trumpʼs veto

The Democratic Party, which has gained control of both houses of the US Congress, may achieve the allocation of new military and financial assistance to Ukraine.

Reuters writes about this.

The midterm elections on November 3rd gave Democrats a majority in both the Senate and the House of Representatives. Starting in January 2027, they will be able to independently determine which bills to put to a vote. According to Democratic aides, aid to Ukraine will be a priority.

Reuters notes that Congress could pass a new aid package for Ukraine, even despite possible resistance from Trump. To overcome a presidential veto, a two-thirds vote in both chambers is needed. Democrats hope to get the necessary support from Republicans, who have also previously advocated for aid to Kyiv.

In addition, Democrats may try to block Trumpʼs decision to ease sanctions against Russian diesel, a decision that has caused discontent even among some Republicans.

In particular, Democrat Gregory Meeks, who is likely to head the House Foreign Affairs Committee, has already submitted a bill that would block the return of Russian diesel fuel to the world market.

What is known about the US midterm elections?

The midterm elections in the United States were held on November 3, 2026. Americans elected all 435 members of the House of Representatives, 35 of the 100 senators, as well as governors in 36 states.

According to the election results as of November 4, Democrats won a majority in both houses of Congress — the Senate (at least 54 seats out of the required 51) and the House of Representatives (228 seats out of the required 218).

The transition of the Senate to Democratic control will significantly complicate President Trumpʼs ability to advance his political agenda during the final two years of his presidency. Democrats will be able to more actively monitor the administrationʼs work, conduct investigations, and raise issues of impeachment.

The vote count in the US is done separately in each state, so there is no single deadline for announcing the final results. This process will take anywhere from a few days to a few weeks.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.