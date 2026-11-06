Spain to provide Ukraine with new military aid package worth €437 million

Spain has allocated a new military aid package worth €437 million to Ukraine, the Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez reported at a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Madrid on November 5.

The Office of the President of Ukraine reports this.

During the meeting, Zelensky and Sanchez discussed what exactly would be included in the new aid package, as well as Ukraineʼs most urgent defense needs. The specific list of weapons has not yet been made public.

Separately, the Ukrainian president spoke about the consequences of Russian attacks on critical infrastructure — in particular, energy and logistics. According to him, Russia has damaged more Ukrainian locomotives this year alone than in all previous years of full-scale war combined.

As for energy, the situation in Kyiv is particularly difficult, according to the president. Therefore, Ukraine needs not only military, but also humanitarian support.

In March 2026, Spain already reported one billion euros in military aid to Ukraine for this year.

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