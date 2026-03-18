Spain allocates €1 billion in military aid to Ukraine for 2026

Spain will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth one billion euros in 2026. Part of the new package includes joint production of defense products.

This was stated by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez during a conversation with the media together with Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to Sanchez, the total amount of Spanish aid to Ukraine has already reached €4 billion. He also noted that Spain has started financing the SAFE program, which should help cover the needs of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense in 2026.

The countries also signed a number of agreements on cooperation in defense, economy, rail transport and diplomacy. Prime Minister Sanchez stressed that Ukraine can count on Spainʼs support both in defense against Russian aggression and in future reconstruction.

SAFE (Security Action for Europe) is an EU strategic lending initiative with a total volume of approximately €150 billion, created for the rapid modernization of armies and joint procurement of weapons, in particular to support Ukraine.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.