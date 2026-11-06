Not just about Ukraine. Kushner revealed details of the “grand deal” the US is preparing for Europe as well

The United States is working on a new security system for all of Europe that should be part of the agreement to end Russiaʼs war in Ukraine. The plan includes five main points, including ongoing security consultations and measures to prevent new conflicts.

This was written on social media by the US President Donald Trumpʼs son-in-law and his special representative Jared Kushner.

According to Kushner, Europe and Russia have been trying to create a stable security system for more than 30 years. However, due to mutual distrust, contradictions and the war against Ukraine, this remains a difficult task.

“Our goal is to develop practical arrangements that address the security concerns of all parties, reduce the risk of future conflicts, and create a more stable and predictable security environment,” Kusher noted.

The American side proposes 5 main areas of future agreements:

constant consultations on security issues between countries;

reliable communication channels during crises to prevent conflicts from escalating;

greater transparency in the military sphere;

mutual measures to reduce the risk of escalation;

creating a long-term system of security and stability in Europe.

Kushner stressed that any agreements must respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states. Each country must decide for itself which alliances to join, and others will not have the right to block this choice.

At the same time, NATO will remain the foundation of Europeʼs collective defense. The new system should complement existing security mechanisms, not replace them.

The US plans to continue consultations with Ukraine, the EU and NATO (the Shell Bay format), as well as to involve Russia in discussions within the framework of peace talks. If progress is achieved, Washington wants to move to a broader format of negotiations with the direct participation of European countries.

“This is complex, detailed work. There are no easy solutions. But the opportunity to help end this devastating war and lay the foundation for a more peaceful, secure, and prosperous Europe for generations to come makes this a challenge worth the effort,” Kouchner stressed.