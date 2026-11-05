Vladimir Putin will not be invited to the G20 summit, which will be held in the United Kingdom in 2027.
This was stated by the countryʼs Prime Minister Andy Burnham, writes The Economist.
At the same time, Burnham clarified that the decision on invitations is technically not made by the UK, but by the G20. According to him, it is possible to invite Putin, but he will not come due to sanctions imposed on the Russian authorities.
Next yearʼs annual G20 summit will be held on November 27-28 in the British city of Manchester.
- Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Washington had invited Putin to this yearʼs G20 summit in Miami, scheduled for December 14-15.
- In 2025, Putin did not attend the G20 summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. The Russian delegation was led by his deputy chief of staff Maxim Oreshkin.
- The US President Donald Trump was also absent from the summit, having complained that South Africa should not be in the G20 at all and accusing the country of genocide against white South Africans, who are mostly descendants of Dutch and French settlers.
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