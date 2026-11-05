The European Archery Federation has lifted restrictions on athletes from Russia

The European Archery Federation (World Archery Europe) has decided to lift restrictions on Russian athletes, teams and officials from January 1, 2027.

This is stated on the federationʼs website.

They emphasized that the return to competition does not cancel the effect of relevant laws, host country requirements, visa restrictions, or government orders.

“World Archery Europe remains committed to supporting the Ukrainian archery community and all those affected by the ongoing war,” the federation added.

In August, the World Archery Federation made a similar decision.

On July 7, the International Olympic Committee recommended lifting all restrictions on Russian athletes and temporarily reinstated the Russian Olympic Committee. Russian athletes were banned from international competition following the start of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

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