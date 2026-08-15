Russians allowed to compete in archery with their flag and anthem

The World Archery Federation has allowed Russians to compete in archery competitions under their countryʼs identity, including the flag and anthem.

This decision was made by the executive committee of the federation.

This includes, in particular, the Archery World Cup stages and World Championships, which are sanctioned directly by World Archery. Participation in competitions held under the jurisdiction of World Archery Europe remains the responsibility of the continental federation.

At the same time, the federation stated that they "remain committed to supporting the Ukrainian archery community and all those affected by the ongoing war".