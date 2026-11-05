Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 128 drones and two Kh-35 missiles. There are deaths in Sumy region, injuries in Kyiv region and Dnipro

On the night of November 5, Russian forces launched two Kh-35 guided aircraft missiles and 128 drones, 65 of them Shahed jets, over Ukraine. Air defense neutralized 105 enemy UAVs.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At the same time, hits are recorded in 18 locations, and debris falls in nine. In particular, in the Sumy region, a Russian drone hit a residential building in the Putyvl community. A 69-year-old woman died on the spot. Her husband was injured.

Also at night, the enemy attacked Dnipro and Samar in the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones. In Dnipro, infrastructure, a private house, and garages were damaged. Three people were injured.

The Kyiv region was also under attack. In the Bucha area, a fire broke out in a warehouse building after the attack. One person was injured.

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