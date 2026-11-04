Pseudo-doctor Valentyna Moloda, who was the first to arrive by ambulance at the house in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, is suspected of obstructing the activities of the Defense Forces and disseminating information about the location of military units.

Radio Liberty reports this from the courtroom.

In addition, according to the court, she provided "emergency evacuation" services by ambulance to take people out of TRCs or military units. The prosecutor noted that she was paid UAH 107 000 for this.

According to “Slidstvo.Info”, Moloda was the first to arrive at the scene of the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka. She introduced herself as the owner of the private clinic “Med-Prestige”. However, as it turned out, this clinic ceased operations in 2023. The woman also had with her an investigative journalist’s ID from the All-Ukrainian Alliance of Citizens “Side by Side”.

The head of the Presidential Office (OP) Kyrylo Budanov said that correspondence with several Telegram channels was found on her phone, which later began to massively distribute information about the incident.

What happened in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka

On the afternoon of November 2, clashes broke out near a private house in the village of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka. Prior to this, statements were spread on social networks that people were allegedly being illegally detained and tortured inside.

The National Guard later explained that the building was a temporary deployment point for the 14th Assault Regiment of the National Guard, which is part of the 1st Corps "Azov". It housed mobilized soldiers who were being prepared for deployment to training centers, as well as soldiers who had voluntarily left the unit and were waiting for further deployment.

In the evening, the situation escalated again: shots rang out near the house, people threw stones at windows, lit smoke bombs and firecrackers, and tried to overturn the bus. The National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko and the OP head Kyrylo Budanov were at the scene.

The next day, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ivan Vyhivskyi said that one of the participants in the incident had intended to take a man from the military unit who was in AWOL.

The house near which the clashes occurred was legally rented by the National Guard. Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine opened three criminal cases in connection with the clashes. Law enforcement officers also identified approximately 100 participants in the clashes.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.