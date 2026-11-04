Spainʼs transport minister resigns after two fatal train accidents in a year

Spanish Transport Minister Oscar Puente has reported his intention to resign after two fatal train accidents in 2026.

Reuters writes about this.

According to Puente, the transport minister of a country like Spain cannot remain in office after two disasters of such severity that occurred in less than a year. Puente announced his decision during a meeting with deputies.

The accident on October 28th involved two high-speed trains colliding on a railway line connecting Madrid with the Andalusia region in the south of the country. At least 64 people were killed and more than 179 were injured.

Protests erupted in Spain after the crash. Hundreds of people gathered outside the Ministry of Transport and demanded Puenteʼs resignation. Some protesters also called on Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to step down.

This is the second major rail accident in Spain in 2026. In January, two high-speed trains collided near the town of Adamas in the province of Cordoba. At least 39 people died and another 75 passengers were hospitalized.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.