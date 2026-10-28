Two high-speed trains collide in Spain. 50 people killed, at least 179 injured

In Spain, on the morning of October 28, two high-speed trains collided on the Madrid-Seville line. 50 people are known to have died and 179 were injured. At least four carriages overturned due to the impact.

Antena3 and Reuters write about this.

Reuters, citing sources, writes that one of the trains stopped due to a signaling fault near the city of Toledo. Then another high-speed train crashed into it. The accident stopped train traffic on the line connecting Madrid with the southern region of Andalusia.

The Iryo train had 146 passengers, including one infant, and the Renfe train had 397 passengers. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said emergency services were on the scene and all victims were being treated.

According to the fire service, passengers have already been evacuated from both trains. Rescuers continue to search for the bodies of the deceased among the wreckage of the carriages. It is known that one of the trains was the former Minister of Employment and Social Security of Spain, Fatima Bañez, but she has not yet been contacted.

This is the second such tragedy in Spain since the beginning of this year. In January, in Adamas, Spain, an Iryo train traveling from Malaga to Madrid derailed and collided with another train traveling in the opposite direction. 45 people died. The collision may have been caused by cracks in the rails.

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