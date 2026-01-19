Spainʼs deadliest train accident in decades leaves at least 39 dead

A high-speed train derailed and collided with another train traveling on the opposite direction in southern Spain on Sunday evening, killing at least 39 people and injuring 122 others. The accident occurred near the town of Adamus in the province of Cordoba.

Reuters reports this.

The accident occurred at around 7:45 PM local time. According to emergency services, 48 victims remain in hospitals, 12 of them in intensive care.

There were about 400 passengers on board the two trains. One train, operated by Iryo, was traveling from Malaga to Madrid. The other, operated by Alvia, was traveling towards Huelva. After derailing, the Iryo train tilted and was hit by an oncoming train about 20 seconds later.

Eyewitnesses say that the cars overturned, panic broke out inside, and people climbed out of the windows. Rescuers worked in difficult conditions: there was only one narrow road leading to the accident site, which made it difficult for ambulances to reach it.

Spanish Transport Minister Oscar Puente said the death toll could rise. The cause of the accident is currently being determined. According to preliminary data, the Iryo train lost a wheel, which has not yet been found.

More than 200 flights between Madrid and the southern regions of the country were canceled after the accident.

The accident was the deadliest rail disaster in Spain since a train derailed near Santiago de Compostela in 2013, killing 80 people. The track on the section where the accident occurred was completely renewed in May last year, with an investment of €700 million.

