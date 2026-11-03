Latvia calls for emergency UN Security Council meeting over Russian strike on Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia

Latvia is calling an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council over the Russian strike on a school in the village of Komyshuvakha (Zaporizhzhia). Humanitarian aid was being distributed there at the time of the strike.

This was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia Baiba Braže.

On November 2, Russian forces struck a village in Zaporizhzhia. They used FAB-3000 aerial bombs to hit a school where humanitarian aid was being distributed. According to the latest reports, 33 people were killed in the attack, another 58 are missing, and at least five were injured.

20 of the dead have not yet been identified, and identification is ongoing. Rescuers continue to clear the rubble. Four victims are currently in the hospital — three women and a man, a rescuer from the State Emergency Service. Their ages range from 22 to 68 years old.

Three patients have already undergone surgery. Their condition is stable, of moderate severity. They remain under the supervision of doctors. The most serious condition is that of a 22-year-old girl who was rescued from the rubble. She has an explosion injury and burns to 81% of her body. She is currently in intensive care on artificial ventilation, said the head of the Regional Military Administration Mykhailo Semikin.

In the Zhytomyr region today, four people were injured as a result of a Russian strike, a fire broke out on the territory of an agricultural enterprise. There was destruction, said rescuers of the State Emergency Service.

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