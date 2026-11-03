Budanov about the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka: The events took place not without influence

The head of the Office of the President (OP) of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov stated that the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka in the Kyiv region took place "not without influence".
Hesaid this in a video message posted on social media.
Budanov called the events of the evening of November 2 near Kyiv "unacceptable for society and the state", especially during the war.
"Dividing Ukrainians, pitting us against each other, pitting the army against our own people is a cynical and long-known method. It is now known for certain that yesterdayʼs events were not without influence," said the head of OP.
He stressed that the specific initiators of the clashes will definitely be identified and punished. Conclusions will also be made in the law enforcement agencies. The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office and relevant bodies have already launched an investigation.
"No one has the right to act outrage. Each of us must remember that the main pillar of Ukraineʼs existence now is our Defense Forces. Let us respect their daily feat and be responsible in our decisions," Budanov emphasized.
What happened in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka
On the afternoon of November 2, clashes broke out near a private house in the village of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka. Prior to this, statements were spread on social networks that people were allegedly being illegally detained and tortured inside.
The National Guard later explained that the building was a temporary deployment point for the 14th Assault Regiment of the National Guard, which is part of the 1st Corps "Azov". Mobilized soldiers were being prepared for deployment to training centers, as well as soldiers who had voluntarily left the unit and were waiting for further deployment. Four soldiers were taken to the National Guard medical center.
In the evening, the situation escalated again: shots rang out near the house, people threw stones at windows, lit smoke bombs and firecrackers, and tried to overturn the bus.
The National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko and the OP head Kyrylo Budanov arrived at the scene. In particular, Budanov found a boy there who said he was 14 years old and had come to the scene with his friends.
The next day, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) opened a criminal case under the article on possible abuse of power or authority by a military official.
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