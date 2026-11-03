Budanov about the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka: The events took place not without influence

The head of the Office of the President (OP) of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov stated that the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka in the Kyiv region took place "not without influence".

Hesaid this in a video message posted on social media.

Budanov called the events of the evening of November 2 near Kyiv "unacceptable for society and the state", especially during the war.

"Dividing Ukrainians, pitting us against each other, pitting the army against our own people is a cynical and long-known method. It is now known for certain that yesterdayʼs events were not without influence," said the head of OP.

He stressed that the specific initiators of the clashes will definitely be identified and punished. Conclusions will also be made in the law enforcement agencies. The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office and relevant bodies have already launched an investigation.

"No one has the right to act outrage. Each of us must remember that the main pillar of Ukraineʼs existence now is our Defense Forces. Let us respect their daily feat and be responsible in our decisions," Budanov emphasized.