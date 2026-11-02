Ukrainian man who attacked people at monastery in Poland faces five separate charges. He says he regrets what he did

A Ukrainian man suspected of attacking a Benedictine nunnery in Jarosław (Poland) has been charged with five separate counts. He has also pleaded guilty.

RMF24 writes about this.

According to the prosecutorʼs office, he was previously charged with murder and attempted murder of four people as part of a single crime. Now the case has been divided into five separate charges — one for each victim. The 31-year-old Ukrainian faces life imprisonment.

After the new charges were announced, the man pleaded guilty but refused to answer questions. He only said he regretted what he had done.

The man remains in custody. Due to his health, he is being held in a high-security psychiatric hospital.

The attack took place on September 24 in Jarosław, Poland. A priest was killed and four others were injured. The official motive for the crime is unknown, but Ukrainian

Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Bodnar previously said it was not ethnically motivated. Witnesses said the conflict broke out after the man was refused financial assistance he had requested from people at a Benedictine monastery.

Separately, the investigation found that the suspect lives in Germany. On the eve of the attack, he tried to cross the Polish-Ukrainian border, but was refused entry due to the lack of an insurance policy.

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