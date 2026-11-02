“We want peace, not its imitation.” Ukrainian journalists urged foreign colleagues to prevent war fatigue

Ukrainian journalists from editorial offices across the country issued a joint appeal to foreign colleagues and urged them not to forget about the war and not to allow concepts to be confused.

"This appeal is a desperate attempt to warn you. You may think the war in Ukraine has stopped or is about to end. But the war is still raging. Russia’s genocide and ecocide continue. Russian attacks occur every single day, as does the destruction and the deliberate hunting of civilians," the appeal says.

Journalists emphasize that foreign media headlines that "Ukraine does not want peace" are unacceptable in the 13th year of Russian aggression.

"World leaders are afraid to admit publicly that a much wider war is becoming inevitable — and it is closer than ever. This is a conflict between civilizations, and it concerns the United States just as much as it concerns Europe. We firmly believe it is dangerous to treat Ukraine as a distant place where a war is happening that has nothing to do with the rest of the world. We desperately want peace. But we do not want a fake peace. To ensure that this aggression — or any other — never happens again, the aggressor must be held accountable," the journalists emphasize.

Ukrainian media professionals are urging their foreign colleagues not to remain silent and to call things by their proper names.

"We urge you not to remain silent. The courage of politicians depends on journalists. Forcible pressure on Ukraine is the murder of thousands of people. It is up to journalists to prevent politicians from lifting sanctions, from allowing the aggressor to rebuild its strength, and from giving it the opportunity to keep killing people, destroying countries, and devastating the world," the appeal emphasized.