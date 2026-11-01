Media: Swedish police conducted a special operation on a ship with a crew from Russia, suspected of involvement in Russian sabotage

Swedish police conducted an operation aboard a dry cargo ship belonging to a company that has previously been implicated in investigations into Russian hybrid attacks.

This is reported by the Swedish TV channel TV4.

According to the TV channel, the operation may have involved members of the Swedish National Police Operations Unit, but law enforcement officials have not confirmed the involvement of these forces. The police checked the shipʼs crew and their documents.

The shipʼs crew consists of Russian citizens. They are presumably residents of the Kaliningrad region, where the company has a representative office. Journalists write that the companyʼs ships have previously also appeared in investigations into the appearance of drones in various European countries. Some of them were near the places where drones were recorded.

The TV channel specifies that the vessels could be used as bases for drones by Russian special services. Recently, law enforcement officers from a number of European countries have repeatedly searched them.

European intelligence sources believe that the vessels are highly likely to be acting in the interests of the Russian Federation.