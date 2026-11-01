FBI accuses North Korean hackers of stealing over $6 billion from “Binance” crypto exchange

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation has said that North Korea is behind the theft of more than $6 billion in virtual assets from the worldʼs largest crypto exchange “Binance”.

This was reported on the FBI website.

According to the bureau, the attack on October 29 was carried out by the North Korean hacker group “TraderTraitor”. Now the attackers are mainly transferring the stolen assets into the Ethereum cryptocurrency.

In the future, they will likely try to hide the origin of the funds through decentralized financial services and instant cryptocurrency exchange services.

The US law enforcement has released a list of crypto addresses linked to the hackers and urged cryptocurrency platforms and other companies to block transactions with them. The FBI is tracking the stolen funds along with the US Secret Service and the Internal Revenue Service.

On October 30, it became known that hackers stole $6.3 billion from the worldʼs largest cryptocurrency exchange “Binance". About $3 billion was frozen, and users were promised compensation for their losses. At the time, the attack was linked to the hacking of the laptop of one of the companyʼs engineers.

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