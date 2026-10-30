The worldʼs largest crypto exchange “Binance” has suffered a cyberattack. Hackers from North Korea may be behind it

On the evening of October 29, hackers hacked the worldʼs largest crypto exchange “Binance”. Total losses are estimated at approximately $6.3 billion. At the same time, some of the funds were frozen, and users were promised compensation for their losses.

This was reported on the companyʼs page on the social network X.

So far, they have managed to freeze $3 billion. At the same time, the company has not said what happened to the remaining $3.3 billion. According to the analysis company “Chainalysis” and other industry experts, this incident could become the largest robbery in the history of the cryptocurrency market.

The company attributed the incident to a hack of an engineerʼs laptop. The “Binance” founder Changpeng Zhao also confirmed that the crypto exchange had been notified of the attacks.

According to US blockchain analysis firm TRM Labs, North Korean hackers are behind the attack. They say the attackers targeted Binance wallets across ten blockchain networks and transferred most of the funds in about 20 minutes.

The TRM Labs noted that a number of features of the attack coincide with those of previous hacking attacks linked to North Korea, including the 2025 hack of the cryptocurrency exchange “Bybit”, for which the US Federal Bureau of Investigation blamed Pyongyang.

After that, Bitcoin fell by more than 3% and fell to a six-week low of $76,368. The cost of ether also fell by more than 3% to $2,178, which was the lowest level in the last two months.

According to “Binance” 2025 annual report, the exchange has 335 million registered users worldwide and holds about $162.8 billion in assets.

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