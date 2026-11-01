Russians launched 433 drones over Ukraine overnight. Airstrike destroys executive committee building in Kramatorsk

On the night of November 1, Russian forces launched 433 drones to attack Ukraine, 64 of them “Shahed” jets. Air defenses neutralized 371 enemy drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

However, hits were recorded in 16 places, and debris fell in 14. In particular, Vinnytsia region was under massive drone attack at night. Energy infrastructure facilities were attacked there, and mobile communication towers, a warehouse, houses, a public transport stop, and a car were damaged.

Late on the evening of October 31, a Russian airstrike destroyed the building of the city council executive committee in the center of Kramatorsk (Donetsk region). This building survived the temporary occupation of the city in 2014, assaults, and its liberation.

Краматорська міська рада / Telegram

In the morning, the Russians struck Izyum in the Kharkiv region — 10 residential buildings were damaged. No people were injured. Since the morning, drone attacks have also been ongoing on Kyiv — emergency power outages have been introduced there.

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